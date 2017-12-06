Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Beyond the walls of Art Basel, a string of flags hang above Collins Park signaling a portion of the world-renowned show that’s free to anyone wanting to look.

Art Basel’s Public sector, this year themed ‘Territorial,’ offers up sculptures, installations, and performances at Collins Park.

‘Since time immemorial, sculpture has been territorial, commanding and authoritarian. Even when sculpture is presented with utmost restraint and elegance, it asserts its own physical space that we inevitably must share with it,” said the sector’s curator Philipp Kaiser.

Decorative striped flags across the park are part of one of the sector’s centerpieces – ‘Les Guirlandes’ which is accompanied by music samples from different periods interrupted by someone reciting words of colors in 14 different languages.

Shattered ceramic dishes and cups are attached together to look like ornaments in a different piece at the park.

The remnants are sharp and capable of harm – a fixture meant to represent the fear and pain women experience in domestic violence.

Aside from sculptures, there’s a rock opera that will premiere Wednesday evening at Soundscape Park.

‘The Rinse Cycle’ by Jim Shaw has worked on the opera for 10 years. The work combines music, improv, visuals and, yes, prehistoric chanting.

Art Basel’s Public sector opens Wednesday and runs until Sunday at 2 p.m.