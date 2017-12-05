Filed Under:College Football, Florida State Seminoles, Local TV, NCAA, Willie Taggart

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It didn’t take long for the Florida State Seminoles to find the next leader of the school’s football team.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s next football coach.

The person says Taggart has called a team meeting to inform his Oregon players he is heading to Tallahassee to replace Jimbo Fisher. Florida State. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither school had announced the move.

Sports Illustrated first reported Florida State had hired Taggart.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. Florida State is 6-6 this season and will face Southern Mississippi in the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl

