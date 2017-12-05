Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In time for Art Basel, one artist is transforming a Wynwood Walls gallery using materials from Atlantic City’s now defunct Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino.
The hotel and casino, once dubbed “The 8th Wonder of the World,” closed in 2016 as is now being dismantled piece by piece.
Gigantic chandeliers, two-ton elephants, massive oil paintings, casino carpeting and even wallpaper torn right off the walls of the hotel are just some of the materials used by artist Peter Tunney for his exhibits which include Excerpts from the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens).
“I love turning trash into treasure,” said Tunney.
The Taj Mahal serves as both an inspiration and a physical medium for him to act as a critic an entertainer through the work.
The hotel and casino which cost just under one billion dollars to build are considered by some to be a symbol of the ever-changing ‘American Dream.’
“This is about US, what WE loved and what WE craved,” said Tunney.
The exhibit opens to the public Tuesday and will run from 10 a.m. to midnight during Art Basel.