Ram Promaster and Promaster City Upfit Uses

Ram trucks are pretty powerful trucks aren’t they? Some are even able to haul over 30,000 pounds – that’s a whole lot of weight! When the usual consumer hears about a Ram truck, all they really think about is towing and hauling cargo, and it’s true that’s what many Ram trucks are used for, in business or personal projects. That’s not all though.

Aside from the heavy lifting trucks, Ram also makes vans that can be used for a multitude of things. Known as the Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City, these vans come with many options. They can be turned into a mobile office or even a radio station with the right equipment. Our local Miami Lakes Automall dealership can attest to that.

