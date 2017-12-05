Filed Under:Car Break In, Crime, Opa Locka Police, Pembroke Pines Police, Police Cruiser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured a brazen thief breaking into a marked Opa-locka police cruiser.

It happened Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines’ Sunswept community.

Investigators said the thief made off with an AR-15 assault rifle, three loaded magazines, a tactical vest with police markings and a Taser, among other things.

The suspect has a visible tattoo on his right arm.

Detectives believe he’s responsible for other vehicle burglaries in the area as well.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch