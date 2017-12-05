Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured a brazen thief breaking into a marked Opa-locka police cruiser.
It happened Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines’ Sunswept community.
Investigators said the thief made off with an AR-15 assault rifle, three loaded magazines, a tactical vest with police markings and a Taser, among other things.
The suspect has a visible tattoo on his right arm.
Detectives believe he’s responsible for other vehicle burglaries in the area as well.
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.