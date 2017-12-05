Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is once again at the center of the art world. Art Basel is back, and as you probably know, it’s not just about the art. With all the good it brings to the area, a survival guide for locals to get around all the traffic certainly couldn’t hurt.

They are putting the finishing touches up as Miami Art Week gets underway.

Thousands are already on Miami Beach, coming from all over the world.

“If you are not here, you are not here. You are going to miss it. You have got to be here. Truly this is the biggest international fair around this continent,” said Christopher Cutts, an exhibitor in from Toronto, who’s hoping for a great show.

With more than 20 fairs opening this week, Miami Beach residents Janice Barefoot and Nick Zocchi are excited. This is their 10th time attending.

“Unbelievable energy. The greatest collectors are here,” said Zocchi.

“Good people watching. Very, very good people watching,” said Barefoot.

But before they can get inside, they had to get to the exhibit.

Already it’s getting hard to move about.

Traffic jams cover Miami Beach, Downtown Miami and Wynwood.

“Check Waze and took an Uber,” said Barefoot. “It took us 20 minutes.”

Miami Beach is running extra shuttles to averting traffic.

With many roads closed and an onslaught of cars, your best game plan for getting here is without a car.

Metrorail, Metromover, buses and trolleys will be operating at increased levels.

You can also use ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

Just be aware both will have designated pickup and drop-off areas around the art fairs.

And expect to pay a few bucks for a ride as surge pricing will likely be in effect.

One alternative on the Lyft’s app may be ArtHop, which will be cars running essentially a bus route around the art fairs.

If you need to cross to Miami Beach or Downtown Miami, you may want to float across.

A water taxi service will be operating between Bayside and the Miami Beach Marina – $15 each way.

Finally, if you are feeling energetic, Citi Bikes can be found around town – $4 gets you 30 minutes.

Art Basel opens Thursday.

Most of the fairs are expected to wrap around Dec. 10.