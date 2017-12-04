Disorderly UM Fan Ordered To Undergo Anger Management Class

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A University of Miami football fan at the center of a violent altercation with a police officer, which was caught on video and quickly went viral, appeared in court Monday.

Bridget Freitas was ordered to take anger management classes, write a letter to the officer she hit, and pay court costs. If she abides by all of the orders, the felony battery on a police officer charge against her will be dropped.

(Mugshot: Miami-Dade County Police / Stadium Footage: Barstool Sports)

The case stems from the incident on November 4, in the midst of a UM game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Video shows the 30-year-old Freitas being hauled out of her seat after fans complained she was being abusive and drunk.

 

As Miami-Dade officers carried Freitas up the steps to the exit, she took a couple of swings at Officer Douglas Ross. Freitas struck him the eye, he socked her in the head.

After a Miami-Dade Police investigation, Officer Ross was cleared of any wrongdoing. According to a use of force report, Officer Ross acted within Miami-Dade Police Department rules.

