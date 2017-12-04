Jimbo Fisher Gets $75 Million Deal To Coach Texas A&M

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COLLEGE STATION (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida State Seminoles latest ex-coach is going to cash in.
Jimbo Fisher says the opportunity to coach Texas A&Ms was one he simply couldn’t pass up.
Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he won a national championship in 2013, with a 10-year, $75 million contract at Texas A&M.
Fisher was formally introduced at Texas A&M on Monday.
Fisher takes over for Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Nov. 26 after the Aggies finished the regular season 7-5 and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference.
The 53-year-old Sumlin, who went 51-26 and led the Aggies to a bowl game in each of his six seasons, is still owed $10 million for the remaining two years on his contract.
Fisher went 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State, leading the Seminoles to three Atlantic Coast Conference championships and four Atlantic Division titles.
