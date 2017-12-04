First US Baby From Uterus Transplant Born In Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSMiami) – In what’s being described as a landmark US clinical trial, a child has been born at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas to a woman who received a uterus transplant.

The woman, who had no uterus, was able to conceive after receiving the transplant.

The hospital has not revealed many details surrounding the birth, including when the baby boy was born. The patient and her family have also asked for privacy at this time, according to the hospital.

The hospital has had a study underway for several years to enroll up to 10 women for uterus transplants as part of a clinical trial to study new infertility treatment options for women who don’t have a functioning uterus. This could be because the women were born without the organ, lost the uterus or has one that no longer functions.

It’s an irreversible condition, called uterine factor infertility, affecting as many as 5-percent of women worldwide.

In October 2016, officials with Baylor said four women had received transplants but that three of the procedures had failed.

The hospital provided no further details on how many transplants have been performed since then.

The world’s first baby born from a transplanted uterus was born at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden back in 2014.

Since then, the Swedish hospital has had a total of eight babies born to mothers who’ve received uterine transplants.

The Baylor team had input from the Swedish researchers in its current clinical trial.