3rd Trial Beginning For Mom In ‘Baby Lollipops’ Killing

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Prosecutors will step to the plate for a third time in the case of a young child’s death.

Opening statements are set for the third trial of a Florida woman accused of killing her toddler son in what became known as the “Baby Lollipops” case.

Court records show trial will begin Monday morning for 56-year-old Ana Maria Cardona, who faces life in prison if convicted.

Two previous convictions and death sentences were tossed out by the Florida Supreme Court.

Prosecutors decided against seeking death a third time.

The death of her 3-year-old son Lazaro Figueroa was huge news after the boy’s body, weighing 18 pounds (8 kilograms) and badly beaten, was discovered in the bushes of a Miami Beach home in November 1990.

Police initially could not identify the boy and called him “Baby Lollipops” after a design on his T-shirt.

Cardona has said the boy’s death was an accident.

