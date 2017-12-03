Report: Marlins Have Stanton Trade Framework In Place With Giants, Cards

Our Stanton watch continues. Will the National League MVP be suiting up for the Miami Marlins again in 2018?
The eagerness of Marlins ownership to cut salary plus the plethora of reported trade talks have made it apparent that it’s probably a matter of WHEN, not IF, Stanton gets dealt.
According to John Paul Morosi of MLB Network, the plot is thickening.
The last portion of Morosi’s tweet is key, here. Stanton must accept any trade. He possesses a full no-trade clause in his contract.
The coming days, weeks, and months could show us just how badly Stanton wants to be a Dodger.