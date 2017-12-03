Do You Know Art Basel Etiquette?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — As thousands of art lovers are visiting Miami for one of the world’s largest art fairs, there are some basic tips the art elites are sharing about Art Basel etiquette?

“Don’t call it Art “Basil,” that’s a big one for sure,” said Troy Kelley with Goldman Global Arts.

Pronunciation aside (it’s “Bawz-el”), there are some basics both locals and tourists should know.

“First thing, don’t touch the art,” said Troy Kelley with Goldman Global Arts.

You may be tempted to touch. Experts warn not to scratch that itch.

“Don’t touch the art. It’s art. On a regular basis, we see people come in, it’s not something you should be touching,” said Kelley.

Artists, gallery owners and reps are very serious about the art, which, sometimes, can be very expensive. If you bring children to the events, they recommend you watch them closely.

“Just reminding people that everybody is important during Art Basel,” said Eddie, a Miami resident. “And it’s not just ‘I need to be in front because I know the owner of the gallery’ or what’s going on. Just be a decent human being.”

Art Basel is a great platform to do business, entertain clients or extend your network. As the crowds come in, paying attention is important.

“People not paying attention with their cameras, they’re looking at their phones and walking in the street, just bumping in. Just be aware of your surroundings,” Kelley added.