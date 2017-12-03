Car Left Pinned Underneath Tanker Truck; Driver In Critical Condition

Filed Under: Miramar, Traffic Accident

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A driver was left in critical condition after his vehicle ended up crushed under a tanker truck in Miramar.

The Sunday morning crash, near Red Road/Miramar Pkwy, shut down the road from the 3500 block to just south of the turnpike. Both north and south Turnpike ramps were also closed.

Police haven’t said what caused the crash. The driver’s small sedan was left pinned underneath the tanker.

One adult male was transported to a local area hospital as a trauma alert.

