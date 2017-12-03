1 Dead, 6 Hurt After Parking Dispute Outside New York Lounge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — The individual involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that left one dead and six injured is in police custody.
Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, Assistant Chief David Barrere, told reporters the driver of a white Honda sedan that mowed down a group of people outside a hookah lounge was in police custody.
According to police, the whole incident was triggered by a parking dispute in front of the XX Hookah Lounge. They say the driver of a white Honda sedan exited the vehicle and stabbed two individuals. Barrere confirmed that both of the individuals were stabbed in the torso.
In an attempt to flee the scene, police say, the driver got back into the vehicle and mounted the sidewalk at 128th street where a small group of people were standing.
Barrere said six individuals were struck by the vehicle which led to one death and the other victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition.
“I saw a couple of kids, just fighting,” neighbor Milagros Urbina said. “Suddenly I just see the white car driving through the sidewalk. They were all screaming, it was crazy. There was screaming before the car started driving, by the sidewalk.”
The investigation is ongoing.