Tierney Scores In 3rd To Help Sharks Beat Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Video replay finally worked in favor of the San Jose Sharks.

Chris Tierney scored in the third period to lift the Sharks over the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night, with San Jose benefiting from two goal reviews.

The last six video reviews had gone against the Sharks in a seven-game span from Nov. 16-24, including two when the Sharks hosted the Panthers on Nov. 16.

Tierney gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 12:45 left. Tierney backhanded a rebound from the side of the net and the puck bounced off Roberto Luongo’s pads and trickled across the goal line.

The play was reviewed by the officials because it was unclear if the puck completely crossed the line.

“I didn’t really see it wholly,” Tierney said. “I thought the angle I hit it off his back that it was going to go in. I thought I saw something cross the line. I’m glad we have instant replay and they can check that out.”

“I made the save and the guy just happened to be by the net and banked it off of me,” Luongo said. “A bit of bad luck on that one.”

Joe Pavelski scored his 300th goal, and Aaron Dell made 39 saves for the Sharks in his second consecutive start. San Jose won its third straight game.

Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers and Luongo stopped 30 shots.

The Sharks tied it on the goal by Pavelski. A loose puck bounced from behind the net, and Pavelski swept it in from in front between the post and Luongo’s skate at 11:20 of the second period. Pavelski is the 19th American-born player to reach 300 goals.

“Definitely proud of it,” Pavelski said. “I’ve played with a lot of good players, made a lot of good plays. It’s one of those things you just keep moving forward.”

The Panthers challenged Pavelski’s goal for goalie interference, claiming that Pavelski’s skate in the crease crossed the goal line and prevented Luongo from extending his leg to the post to block the shot, but the call stood.

“That was nice,” Pavelski said. “That was like six straight (reviews against us) there. Felt like it was going to be seven. I really did. It was nice to see it not overturned.”

The Panthers didn’t agree.

“I watched it three or four times on the bench and I knew that he couldn’t get his (Luongo’s) leg over,” Panthers coach Bob Boughner said. “There was no way of getting his leg over with Pavelski in the crease, and I thought that would be cut-and-dried call, but it didn’t go our way. We had it go our way last game, but in the grand scheme of things we got 40 shots, we’ve got to score more than one goal.”

The Sharks were happy to finally have a review go their way.

“We felt it was a goal, so glad to get it,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’ve had enough of those go the other way and it’s cost us some points. So that all evens out.”

The Panthers took a 1-0 on Sceviour’s goal. Sceviour poked in a loose puck with 1:49 left in the first period.

NOTES: Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi missed the game with a lower body injury and is day-to-day. … Panthers forward Radim Vrbata returned after missing five games after he was hit in the face with a puck on Nov. 18 against the Los Angeles Kings.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visits Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Panthers: Visits the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

