In The Recruiting Huddle: Noah Lieberman – NSU University School

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Noah Lieberman

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale NSU University School

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 290

SCOUTING: From the time he arrived, this was a prospect that coaches had talked about and pointed to as someone who could lift the Sharks up – and he did. Tremendous footwork and the knowledge of the position helped this quality talent become a leader – during his senior season – for a program that earned a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Whether it was pass blocking or opening holes for the running game, this was a talent who put in the work to get better, and by the end of the season, head coach Daniel Luque and his staff were impressed at what he brought to the table during a very big season.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8033418/noah-lieberman

