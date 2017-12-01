‘We Came To Get Answers’: Family Of Teen Who Died After Collapsing At School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died after collapsing at school.

Fourteen-year old Kamarr D. Scott passed away at Broward Health Medical Center on Thursday and his family is now demanding answers.

Authorities Kamarr collapsed on an athletic field during P.E. class on Thursday morning at Somerset Village Academy in Wilton Manors.

A Wilton Manors police office gave the seventh grade boy CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Grieving family members went to the school Friday morning hoping to learn more.

“I’m going through a rough time because that was my baby,” said Kamarr’s grandmother Rita Green. “And we came to the school this morning to get some answers and one teacher came. They tried to get the assistant principal and then we were there 35 to 40 minutes and nobody else came. They are having a meeting all by themselves.”

The family says they were told by witnesses that Kamarr was ordered to run an additional eight laps on the track as possible punishment but he collapsed on the seventh lap.

They say he had no underlying medical conditions and that he was an athlete who excelled at baseball and football. His dream was to play professional football one day.

Grief counselors are at school for teachers and students. An autopsy will determine a cause of death.