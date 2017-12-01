How To Basel On A Budget

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art Basel gets underway next week in Miami Beach, and there are plenty of exciting activities in the days leading up to the main event.

But don’t let entry fees for Miami Art Week hold you back.

CBS4’S Silva Harapetien compiled a list on how you can do Basel on a budget.

It was the Mexican Contemporary Art Exhibit grand opening on Friday. It’s an exhibit for everyone to enjoy – eat, drink, shop, take in some art or just out in the green garden.

“Basel in Miami is like the Oscars of the visual arts,” said artist Romero Britto. “It’s happening in America in a city that I love, that is Miami.”

Locals and Artist say they love starting Art Basel week early, before it gets crowded.

“At the same time, as a source of inspiration, I think we can learn from around the world is doing in one city at the same time,” Britto said.

The Wynwood Walls, a favorite stop, is preparing for new murals to come. It’s a place where families can take in some art while the kids enjoy outdoor play.

“I enjoy Wynwood all year round and love being here for the events before and after,” said participant Valerie Burnnette.

If you prefer to be a little bit more interactive, there are the Wynwood mural tours. It’s an hour-long bike tour where you bring your own bike. The meeting place in front of Panther Coffee in Wynwood.

And if you’re in the mood, the Art Blues and Barbecue Festival. The free event features Blues artists from across the country and a barbecue challenge. It starts on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

Locals say they are ready to take it all in.

Valerie /art Basel participant

I’m looking forward too RAW, the young artist initiative, and museum of ice cream and the pop up at PAM on Monday,” Burnnette said.

Be prepared for the traffic and street closures. Starting next Friday,

NW 2nd Avenue will be shut down to traffic from NW 22nd to NW 29th until Sunday when Art Basel is over.

It’s not all parties. Get the kids involved with Food Play at Wynwood Yard on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. It’s an interactive organic art experience which children learn about vegetables.