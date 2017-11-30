Student Dies After Passing Out At Somerset Village Academy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Tragedy at a South Florida school campus Thursday when a student passes out and later dies at the hospital.
A statement released by the Executive Director of the Florida Charter School Alliance, the parent company of Somerset Village Academy in Wilton Manors read, “A male student passed out suddenly today. Rescue was immediately called and he was transported to a hospital. His parents were contacted immediately but he passed away at the hospital. Somerset Village in Wilton Manors, Elementary and Middle Schools, is absolutely heartbroken.”
Police were called to the school around 10:45 a.m.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the male student was 14-years old who collapsed while in P.E. class.
BSO homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation. The Broward Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.