Exclusive: Brownsville Teacher Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Students

BROWNSVILLE (CBSMiami) — A former Brownsville physical education teacher is under arrest accused of sexual battery of two students.

Wendell Alfredo Nibbs, 51, has been a teacher at Brownsville Middle School but he resigned Thursday morning, sources told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

He’s now facing charges of sexual battery against children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Thursday morning, police could be seen taking Nibbs into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

One allegation is that Nibbs had sexual relations with a female student.

His first accuser said he made inappropriate sexual comments to a 14-year-old student in February of 2015 which he denied.

School officials learned there were similar complaints.

He also reportedly told one student she should not wear a thong.

One of the students said she did not come forward because she was afraid of what might happen.

School officials did find unethical conduct on the teacher’s behalf.

Nibbs has denied some of the allegations.