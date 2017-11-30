Comcast Removes Ability To Remotely Set DVR After Losing Patent Fight

Filed Under: Comcast, DVR, Tivo, Xfinity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Comcast customers have lost a popular feature of its cable service.

Customers can no longer set their DVRs through the Xfinity TV Remote app.

The reason, according to GeekWire, it that Comcast is responding to a patent ruling by the International Trade Commission.

Reuters reports Comcast lost a patent fight with Rovi Corp. – the maker of TiVo – a week ago.

The ruling now prohibits Comcast from importing and selling certain types of Rovi’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes.

Comcast is appealing that ruling – but, at least for now, customers have no DVR access through their smartphones.

Now customers will simply see an option allowing them to watch the channel but not record it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch