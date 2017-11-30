Comcast Removes Ability To Remotely Set DVR After Losing Patent Fight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Comcast customers have lost a popular feature of its cable service.
Customers can no longer set their DVRs through the Xfinity TV Remote app.
The reason, according to GeekWire, it that Comcast is responding to a patent ruling by the International Trade Commission.
Reuters reports Comcast lost a patent fight with Rovi Corp. – the maker of TiVo – a week ago.
The ruling now prohibits Comcast from importing and selling certain types of Rovi’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes.
Comcast is appealing that ruling – but, at least for now, customers have no DVR access through their smartphones.
Now customers will simply see an option allowing them to watch the channel but not record it.