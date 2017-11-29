President Trump Hitting The Road To Sell American Public On New Tax Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The president is getting back on the road just days after returning to Washington, D.C. from his South Florida vacation home in Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump is headed to Missouri where he will try to sell the American public on the virtues of the tax reform bill making its way through Congress.

“The people that will benefit the most are middle-income Americans, middle-income families and small businesses which are typically run and impact middle-income families the most,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump had lunch on Tuesday with Republican senators, saying the meeting went very well.

“I wish you could have been inside that room,” Trump told reporters. “It was very, very special, the comradery. It was somewhat of a lovefest, they want to see it happen.”

At least nine GOP senators have expressed concerns about the bill for various reasons, including repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate, taxes on small businesses and deductions for property taxes.

To win over senators worried about the deficit, GOP leaders agreed to include a provision that will automatically trigger increased taxes if the bill fails to stimulate the economy.

“We’re not talking about a large tax increase, we’re talking about small things around the edges to be able to guard against future increases in deficits,” said Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford.

The Senate Budget Committee approved the bill on Tuesday, setting up a vote in the full senate later this week.

The budget committee voted to move the bill forward with a straight party line vote.