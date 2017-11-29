Steering You Right: Overnight Road Closure On Le Jeune Road & I-95

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Overnight construction this week will affect drivers on I-75 and the I-95 Express Lanes.
Let’s start with I-75. Wednesday through Friday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, the ramp to southbound State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed. Drivers can take the northbound Palmetto exit, go to NW 154th Street, head westbound and then get back on the southbound Palmetto.
Happening all weekend long from Friday to Monday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the entrance ramp from southbound Le Jeune Rd to the eastbound Dolphin Expressway will be closed for drainage work. Drivers can continue southbound on Le Jeune Road, turn left on NW 7th Street, take another left on NW 37th Street where they can hop back on eastbound Dolphin Expressway.
Also happening over the weekend, from Friday to Monday, 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., all northbound and southbound I-95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Airport Expressway to the Golden Glades Interchange will be closed.