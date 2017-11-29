NBC Fires Matt Lauer After Accusation Of “Inappropriate Sexual Behavior”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Longtime NBC Today Show morning host Matt Lauer is out.

The network announced Wednesday morning that he had been terminated for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack sent an email to the staff saying on Monday night they received a detailed note from a colleague about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”.

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.”

Savannah Guthrie announced the firing Wednesday morning on the Today Show. She promised that more details would be reported as they emerged.

Guthrie said she was informed just moments before going on the air.

“This is a sad morning at ‘Today’ and NBC News,” she said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

Guthrie also said she was heartbroken for the woman who accused Lauer of misconduct, noting “it’s long overdue” that women feel comfortable coming forward against abusive men.

Hoda Kotb, on the set with Guthrie, said she has known Lauer for years and “loved him as a friend and a colleague.”

“It’s hard to reconcile the man who walks in every day” with the person who was identified in the complaint.

Lauer’s ouster came a week after CBS News fired Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual harassment at The Charlie Rose Show.

