Miami-Dade Officer Caught On Cam Punching Drunk Canes Fan Cleared Of Wrongdoing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he was caught on camera punching a female Canes football fan during a game.

In the midst of a UM game at Hard Rock Stadium, 30-year-old Bridget Freitas was being hauled out of the seats. Fans had complained that she was abusive and drunk.

As the officers carried Freitas up the steps to the exit, she took a couple of swings at Miami-Dade Officer Douglas Ross. Freitas struck him the eye, he socked her in the head.

Miami-Dade Police launched an investigation – an investigation that cleared Ross of any wrongdoing.

According to a use of force report officer, Ross acted within Miami-Dade Police Department rules.

In the arrest report, Officer Javier Baez interviewed Freitas, who was very agitated and intoxicated. Freitas stated that she was intoxicated and did not remember striking the officer and did not understand why she was being arrested.

Freitas will be in court next week facing of felony battery on a police officer.

CBS4 attempted to talk to Freitas, but she lives in a gated community in Broward County.

Her attorney would not comment on the clearing of Officer Ross.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Internal Affairs Division did not investigate Ross’ actions as neither Freitas nor anyone else filed a complaint against the veteran officer.