Lauderhill Neighborhood Has Flood Of Concerns After Heavy Rain

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — Heavy rainfall is causing a flood of concerns in a Lauderhill neighborhood.
Chopper 4 flew over the area near 85th Avenue and NW 52nd Court Wednesday morning where you could see several streets underwater.
Residents told CBS4’s Carey Codd this happens a lot in their area and they’re deeply frustrated about it.
The levels of water, about 4 to 6 inches high make driving almost impossible, sometimes trapping people in their homes.
Residents say the water in many cases comes up to their garages and in other cases inside and damaging items.
One resident told Codd he keeps a refrigerator in his garage and over the years he’s learned to keep it on blocks to keep it away from the flood waters.
Residents say it appears the city’s drainage system is not working or is not working properly and they want answers.
“They keep saying they’ve built pump stations and they don’t do no good,” said a resident.
A number of the streets in the area have been affected. Some resident said they had to walk out of the neighborhood to get to appointments.
CBS4 has reached out to Lauderhill’s mayor, city commissioners, and the city manager. He was told they do have his message but have not responded to tell him what the city is doing about the flooding.