Jared Kushner Interviewed By Special Counsel About Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – CBS News has learned President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been interviewed as part of the Russia investigation.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team asked Kushner specifically about former National Security advisor Michael Flynn.
Sources familiar with the process say the interview happened in the first week of November and lasted about 90 minutes. They say it was largely focused on certain interactions, meetings or communications Kushner had with Flynn on the matters the special counsel is investigating about Flynn’s actions and conduct, as well as his son’s.
In a statement given to CBS News, Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said, “Mr. Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so.”