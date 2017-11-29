In The Recruiting Huddle: Isaias Castellon – Miami High

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Isaias Castellon

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami High

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: One of the major success stories of the 2017 season, here is your top quarterback in South Florida – from every standpoint. Over 2,700 yards passing, 33 touchdown passes, a regional title – and now just one win away from leading the Stingarees to a place they have not been since 1965 – the state title game. Quality passer who showed that he has plenty of leadership skills and will use all the weapons he has on the team. While there are no offers on the table, you will see things pick up throughout the next month. This is a very impressive football player who never complained and has been rewarded for getting the job done.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7565150/isaias-castellon

