Dolphins QB Jay Cutler Out Of Concussion Protocol, Will Start Sunday Against Denver

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was back on the practice field Wednesday.
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told the media that Cutler was no longer in the concussion protocol.
Additionally, Gase said that Cutler would be starting for the Dolphins on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos.
Miami (4-7) has lost five straight games while Denver comes in with a lowly record of 3-8.
Cutler has missed two games due to injury this season, with the concussion sidelining him last week in New England and cracked ribs causing him to miss a blowout loss to Baltimore in October.
Backup quarterback Matt Moore is 0-2 when starting for Cutler.
The Dolphins are ranked 30th out of 32 teams in scoring this season, putting up a meager 15.8 points per game.
RUNNING BACK PROMOTION
The Dolphins have added running back De’Veon Smith to the team’s 53-man roster.
Miami is extremely thin at running back after losing both Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion) to injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.
With neither expected to play this weekend, that left just Kenyan Drake as the only healthy running back on the Dolphins roster.