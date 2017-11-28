Washington Post Says It Busted Fake Roy Moore Accuser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Washington Post says it was the target of a “sting” operation meant to discredit its reporting on sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Republican Judge Roy Moore.
The Washington Post recorded video showing a woman, the Post claims, that tried to lure them into publishing a false story about Judge Roy Moore.
The Post says Jaime Phillips contacted them using a false name alleging she had a sexual relationship with Moore in 1992 when she was just 15. She said the affair ended with an abortion.
But during the research process there were inconsistencies with Phillips’ story.
Washington Post reporters observed Phillips walking into the headquarters for Project Veritas, an organization that targets left leaning groups and the mainstream media with undercover stings to expose what they call liberal bias.
When asked whether Jaime Phillips works for Project Veritas, the organization’s founder James O’Keefe refused to answer questions about whether Phillips was employed by his group.
The Post has published allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Roy Moore including one woman who says she had a physical relationship with the Alabama Republican when she was 14.
Moore, who is running for the US Senate, denies the allegations.
Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election December 12th.
Project Veritas’ hidden-camera targets have included CNN, the New York Times, the DNC and Planned Parenthood.