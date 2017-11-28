Teen Charged With North Miami Beach ATM Murder Appears In Court

Filed Under: ATM, Local TV, Murder, North Miami Beach, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenager accused of murder appeared in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday.

(Source: North Miami Beach Police Dept.)

The murder took place at a North Miami Beach ATM.

The teen police say is responsible for that shooting is Marcine Hill.

Hill appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom, charged as an adult with second degree murder for killing 26-year-old Dylan Steve.

Police say Hill shot Steve during a robbery at the bank on 163rd Street and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Hill was arrested in Boward County after tips poured in when a surveillance photo of the shooting went public.

