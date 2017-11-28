Teen Charged With North Miami Beach ATM Murder Appears In Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenager accused of murder appeared in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday.
The murder took place at a North Miami Beach ATM.
The teen police say is responsible for that shooting is Marcine Hill.
Hill appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom, charged as an adult with second degree murder for killing 26-year-old Dylan Steve.
Police say Hill shot Steve during a robbery at the bank on 163rd Street and Northeast 12th Avenue.
Hill was arrested in Boward County after tips poured in when a surveillance photo of the shooting went public.