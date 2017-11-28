Sentencing Set For Man In Aventura Jewish Center Bomb Plot

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A man convicted of plotting to bomb a South Florida synagogue and Jewish school center will be sentenced in Miami federal court on Tuesday.

James Medina, 41, pleaded guilty to a federal religious hate crime and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. The maximum sentence is life in prison.

Medina reportedly admitted to planning to attack the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center during Passover last year. Medina was arrested in April 2016 after approaching the center with a fake bomb provided by an undercover FBI informant.

FBI recordings showed Medina supported the Islamic State extremist group and claimed an obligation to attack Jews in the U.S.

Court documents also indicate that Medina suffers from bipolar disorder.

