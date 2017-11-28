Deputies Searching For 3rd Suspect In Death Of Man Found In Burning Car

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Deputies are searching for another person in the investigation of a man found dead in a burning car at a North Lauderdale park.

An up to $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Jeffrey Harrell of Miami.

Earlier this month, two other people were arrested in connection to Darren Butler’s murder.

Butler’s body was found inside a burning car in at Bicentennial Park on November 14th.

Those arrested include Johntavis McCoe and Rougeina Deriveire.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says McCoe murdered Butler.

BSO has not released any details about a possible motive for the killing.

Butler’s girlfriend, Latearryia Anthony told CBS4 News that she cannot imagine why anyone would hurt Butler and she is devastated for the couple’s baby daughter, Amelia.

“We lost a part of us when they took him,” she said last week.

Anthony said she has no idea who these people are and whether Butler knew them. She said she wants everyone who played a role in Butler’s death to be held accountable.

At last check, the Medical Examiner was still awaiting a precise cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Calls may be anonymous.

