Marlins Warn Stanton Of Stripped Down Roster If He Refuses To Waive No-Trade Clause

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has a full no-trade clause, so the team cannot deal him without his consent.
So far, Stanton has apparently put his foot down on Boston, St. Louis, and San Francisco. But, if you thought Stanton has all the leverage in this situation, the Marlins might feel otherwise.
According to Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald, the Marlins have warned Stanton that if he refuses a trade, he’ll have to remain a Marlin on a stripped down roster. They plan to severely cut spending with our without him.
According to two sources with knowledge of discussions, the Marlins informed Stanton in October that if he refused to waive his no-trade rights and accept a trade, he would remain a Marlin and team officials would look to trade off other top players to reduce payroll.
While it wasn’t presented to Stanton as an ultimatum, one source said, it shows that the Marlins aren’t without leverage in their efforts to deal Stanton and relieve them of the financial burden he brings. Stanton has said he doesn’t wish to be part of a rebuild.
If Stanton were to reject every trade proposal and remain in Miami, the Marlins could look to trade outfielders Marcell Ozuna (projected to make $10.9 million through arbitration) and Christian Yelich (under contract for $7 million), among other core players, to help offset the salary the Marlins would be required to pay Stanton.
Spencer writes that interest from the Red Sox is reportedly “tepid,” while the Giants and Cardinals have already submitted formal offers for Stanton.