Less Non-Stick Cookware Means More Healthy Babies, Study Says

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Less non-stick cookware could mean more healthy babies, according to a newly released study.
According to researchers at New York University, less use of a chemical found in non-stick coatings like Teflon has been linked to having a healthier baby.
During the study, they found a decline in birth defects and low birth weights when the use of those chemicals was lowered as well.
According to the Post-Gazette, the researchers based their findings on a blood analysis of new mothers gathered between 2003 and 2014.
It was part of a national health study to examine the levels of the chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid which is also found in pizza boxes, stain-resistant carpets, and Gore-Tex fabrics