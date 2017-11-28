Sen. Elizabeth Warren To Protest President’s Appointment Of Mulvaney To Lead CFPB

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senator Elizabeth Warren is expected to rally outside of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headquarters in Washington D.C.
She, along with others, are protesting President Trump’s appointment of budget director Mick Mulvaney to lead the Wall Street watchdog agency.
Mulvaney is supposed to take over from Richard Cordray, who resigned last Friday.
Cordary, who was appointed by President Obama, had announced Deputy Director Leandra English would replace him.
English is now suing to block the president’s choice.
The senate will eventually have to confirm a permanent director.