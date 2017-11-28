Sen. Elizabeth Warren To Protest President’s Appointment Of Mulvaney To Lead CFPB

Filed Under: CFPB, Elizabeth Warren, Local TV, Mick Mulvaney, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senator Elizabeth Warren is expected to rally outside of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headquarters in Washington D.C.

She, along with others, are protesting President Trump’s appointment of budget director Mick Mulvaney to lead the Wall Street watchdog agency.

Mulvaney is supposed to take over from Richard Cordray, who resigned last Friday.

Cordary, who was appointed by President Obama, had announced Deputy Director Leandra English would replace him.

English is now suing to block the president’s choice.

The senate will eventually have to confirm a permanent director.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch