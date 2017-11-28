Florida GOP Lawmaker Curbelo Ratchets Up Pressure To Fix DACA

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The dream is being kept alive for people known as “Dreamers.”

A Republican congressman from Florida says he won’t support a year-end spending measure unless Congress passes a solution for immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo comments on report President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into Michael Flynn. (Source: CBS4)

Rep. Carlos Curbelo joined many Democratic lawmakers in that stance Tuesday, even though he has been denied a seat by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The caucus membership is entirely Democratic.

Some other Republicans have pressed Speaker Paul Ryan to act quickly on immigration legislation to protect 800,000 young immigrants.

Curbelo’s willingness to withhold needed support for the spending measure goes further than others in his party.

President Donald Trump gave Congress until March to find a solution after he rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but some lawmakers say the measure can’t be postponed.

These immigrants begin facing deportation in March.

