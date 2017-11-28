Beckham Partner Fears MLS To Miami Won’t Get Done

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tim Leiweke, the former head of Toronto FC and member of David Beckham’s investment group, fears MLS soccer in Miami may never come to fruition.
Leiweke revealed these fears in an interview with the Toronto Sun.
“I’m helping any way I can with David,” Leiweke told the Sun. “I hope it gets done, but it’s not done. I have my fears as to whether it’s going to get done because things like this that drag on this long that’s always tough on a process. But for David I hope he lands somewhere.”
Leiweke joined Beckham’s investment group in 2015 in an effort to push the deal through.
Back in August, MLS Commissioner Don Garber told ESPN that the Miami franchise could be revealed “perhaps by the end of Summer.” Summer has since passed, and Winter is coming for Beckham’s bid.
“It would be unfortunate for the league to not honour the job he did and the decision he made,” Leiweke told the Sun. “His best work would still be ahead of us if we could figure out a way to get him involved with a franchise.
“But our company has a lot of different projects. I haven’t spent a lot of time on Miami lately so I’m not sure if that gets done. I hope it does for David’s sake.”
South Florida’s long wait for MLS soccer continues.