Sen. Franken Back To Work; House To Vote On Anti-Harassment Training

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has spoken publicly for the first time since being accused by, now, four women of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, the House is voting on a measure to help better deal with inappropriate behavior in its ranks.

On Sunday, Franken granted his first round of interviews since the allegations. He told Minnesota Public Radio he has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of his friends, colleagues, and his constituents.

“Some women have said that I’ve crossed a line. And for that I’m very sorry,” he said.

Franken was first accused of sexual misconduct by radio broadcaster Leeann Tweeden, who said that he had forcibly kissed her during a USO trip. She also released a photo of Franken posing with his hands over her chest back in 2009 before the former comedian was elected senator.

Another woman claims she was groped during the 2010 Minnesota state fair, and two others recently told the Huffington Post Franken touched their buttocks during separate campaign events.

Along with Franken, Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) are also the subject of accusations.

Conyers is giving up his leadership position as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee but the 88-year-old lawmaker indicated he would not resign from Congress and would fight allegations last week that he sexually harassed female staff members.

Moore has maintained his innocence and refused to quit the race.

The House will vote this week on a resolution requiring all lawmakers and staff to complete anti-harassment training. Sen. Franken said he is fully cooperating with an ethics investigation into claims against him.