Miami High Looking To End 52 Years of Frustration

When the Miami High Stingarees beat Melbourne, 44-12, in 1965, to win the state title, it brought to an end an era that truly was one of the most impressive in the history of the state.

With 17 national championships and numerous district and regional titles in hand from the mid 1930’s for the next four decades, this was a program that certainly made a name throughout the country.

Through the years, football was replaced by basketball – and until last Friday, when Miami High alumnus and head coach Sedrick Irvin’s 11-1 team upended Christopher Columbus, this school had not been relevant on the gridiron for a long time.

Irvin, an All-American running back at Miami High in the late 1990s, came back to his alma mater before the season after a college coaching stint at East Carolina University and a previous high school stint at Westminster Christian.

With former Stingarees’ star Andre Johnson and many others from past teams on hand for the game, Miami High quarterback Isaias Castellon threw three touchdown passes and the Stingarees scored four touchdowns overall to secure a 28-22 win.

Castellon, who leads Miami-Dade County in passing with more than 2,700 yards and 33 touchdown passes, was indeed one of the stars of the game – along with senior running back Johnny Ford, who ignited this program.

With those 28 straight points, the Stingarees join Doral Academy, Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale University School, Miramar and Western as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.



