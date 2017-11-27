FHP Trying To Find Out What Caused Deadly Alligator Alley Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALLIGATOR ALLEY (CBSMiami) – Florida Highway Patrol is trying to find out what caused a crash on Alligator Alley that killed two people.

Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol released the names of the man and woman killed in the crash.

They are Kevin Tyler Livingston and Michele Makiyama Livingston from Tampa.

FHP confirms they died after their car plunged into a canal while they were traveling northbound on Alligator Alley near mile marker 33/34z.

“I wish I would, wish I would’ve taken 27 after I was on 75 for a little bit,” said motorist E. Webb.

The crash shutdown both northbound lanes for four hours.

Motorists could be seen getting out of their cars, waiting and watching.

A man traveling from the Florida Keys on his way to Tampa was in traffic for about two hours and finally was able to pull over for a break while FHP cleared the road.

Authorities believe Livingston lost control of the car when the thread from one of the tires came off.

Divers were brought in for search and rescue and eventually pronounced both victims dead at the scene.