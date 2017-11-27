BSO: Driver Was Racing Motorcycle Ahead Of Fatal Pompano Beach Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — An arrest has been made in the fatal crash of an 80-year-old man in Pompano Beach.
On Sunday, Maxx Bernstein, 29, from Coral Springs, surrendered himself at the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail.
The crash occurred on the evening of August 18th as James F. Stewart was headed west on N.E. 14th Street in Pompano Beach and attempted to turn south onto N.E. 27th Terrace. His Lexus was struck by Bernstein’s BMW, headed east in the right lane, according to police.
On impact, both cars went off the road and knocked a concrete utility pole from its base.
Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said, based on witness accounts and surveillance video, Bernstein was racing a motorcycle just before the crash, going about 95 mph in a 35 mph zone.
He faces a number of charges, including one count of vehicular homicide and four counts of reckless driving.