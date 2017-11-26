Homeless Man Slain By Sword; Body Found Near Train Tracks

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) — Detectives said 58-year-old David Beckett died in a violent attack.

george livingston Homeless Man Slain By Sword; Body Found Near Train Tracks

George C. Livingston, 51. (Source: Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office)

His body was discovered covered in blood Saturday near some railroad tracks, north of N. 7th Avenue in Lake Worth.

Nearby lay the murder weapon, a three-foot sword.

According to police, Beckett lived in a homeless camp close to where he was found. Officers spoke to witnesses and conducted interviews.

Their investigation revealed that he got into an altercation with George C. Livingston, 51, they said, who also stayed at the camp.

Livingston was picked up on probable cause. He’s been charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

