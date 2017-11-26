Dolphins Dominated By Patriots 35-17 For Fifth Straight Loss

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FOXBORO (CBSMiami) – Another Sunday, another loss for the floundering Miami Dolphins.

Miami went into New England hoping to get a bounce-back win, but instead the Dolphins were steamrolled by the powerhouse Patriots 35-17.

Miami (4-7) has now lost five straight games after beginning the season 4-2.

A positive start for the Dolphins was immediately cast aside by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The longtime New England coach called for a fake punt from his own 27-yard-line that demoralized Miami’s defense and showed that he had no worries about the Dolphins’ offensive potential.

Four plays and 59 yards later, Rex Burkhead ran in the Patriots first touchdown of the day from two yards out.

Burkhead would score another touchdown later in the first half, catching a one-yard toss from Tom Brady.

Reshad Jones briefly got the Dolphins back in the game when he scooped up a bad snap a ran it in for a Miami touchdown early in the second quarter, bringing Miami within a touchdown of the Pats.

It was Jones’ second touchdown of the season, which is more than any running back on the Dolphins roster.

Miami had a chance to get within one score of the Patriots late in the first half after Bobby McCain intercepted Brady with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Down 21-10, Matt Moore quickly drove the Dolphins down the field but threw an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for DeVante Parker.

New England (9-2) scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, extending their lead to 18 points and all but ending Miami’s hopes of a road comeback.

O-LINE STRUGGLES

Miami’s offensive line was without two starters as Ja’Wuan James and Jermon Bushrod were both out with injuries.

James is out for the season with a hamstring injury while Bushrod is battling a foot ailment that could keep him out multiple weeks.

In their absence, the Dolphins surrendered seven sacks to the Patriots on Sunday.

RUNNING OUT OF BACKS

The Dolphins lost Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion) during the game, leaving Kenyan Drake as the only healthy running back left on Miami’s roster.

It’s not known how long Williams and Perry will be out, but if either has to miss any extended time the Dolphins will need to sign at least one more running back.

McCAIN EJECTED

Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain was ejected in the third quarter for throwing a punch at Patriots receiver Danny Amendola.

After Amendola grabbed McCain by the jersey and dragged him to the ground during the play, McCain couldn’t get loose and threw a forearm that hit Amendola in the helmet.

GAME NOTES