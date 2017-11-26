Airports Report Sunday As Busiest Travel Day During Holiday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami International Airport officials said Sunday was projected to be the busiest travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with about 137,000 passengers expected to come through.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is now in the books but not before approximately one and a half million travelers were projected to make their way through M.I.A. over a 12-day span.

Some travelers were caught off guard by the long lines.

“It’s pretty brutal,” said Amira Warman.

The lines were so long they snaked around, creating confusion.

“It’s kind of ridiculous on a Sunday, late evening,” said Ashley Sinclair. “I guess it’s a holiday weekend so it should be expected.”

Others, however, weren’t as bothered by the extra amount of people.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” said Lynn.

According to TripAdvisor’s Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey, 22 percent of travelers returned home on Sunday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport projected an estimated 670,000 travelers would come through during a seven-day period, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

And while some travelers choose to travel Sunday, others weren’t there willingly.

“I’m here for a business trip. I’m here through Wednesday and it’s the only time I could make a flight work,” said Warman. “I don’t envy people who are traveling for fun today.”

Although airport officials projected Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Monday and Tuesday are also expected to be busy.