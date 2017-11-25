TIME Magazine Disputes Trump’s Pass For ‘Person Of The Year’

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Local TV, Time Magazine

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Time magazine is disputing the president’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row but declined the offer.

Time responded later that evening.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances and was revealed earlier this year to have displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

