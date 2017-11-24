Florida Lawyer John Morgan Will Skip Governor’s Race

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — After flirting for months with the idea of seeking the Democratic nomination, well-known attorney John Morgan has decided not to run for governor.
Morgan tweeted on Friday that after spending Thanksgiving with his family that “I can’t muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination.”
The Orlando attorney, who is known for colorful his outbursts, could have been a formidable candidate. He is wealthy due to the success of his law firm Morgan & Morgan and he appears in a steady stream of radio and television ads for his firm.
Morgan used his own money to help pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of medical marijuana.
Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits. Several Republican and Democratic candidates have already lined up to replace him.
