Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report: Jay Cutler Out, Matt Moore Gets The Nod Versus Patriots

By Abraham Gutierrez

In the midst of the worst stretch of the season, the Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough hoping for a miracle against the red-hot New England Patriots. On Friday, the Fins put the finishing touches on their preparations for this week’s contest and Adam Gase submitted the team’s final NFL Week 12 injury report.

Jay Cutler Ruled Out

In spite of the fact that he practiced this week, quarterback Jay Cutler has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s contest. The 12th-year signal-caller out of Vanderbilt did not pass the NFL’s four-stage concussion protocol, forcing him to sit out a must-win game against the Pats.

“He’s going to be out,” Gase said regarding Cutler’s status. “We will go through the next steps in the next few days or maybe next week.”

Cutler exited last week’s (20-30) loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime and did not return. Prior to being concussed, he was off to a dreadful start, completing just 6-of-12 pass attempts for 83 yards, no touchdowns and three picks for a quarterback rating of 60.8.

Matt Moore To Start Versus Pats

With Cutler sidelined, the Dolphins will count on quarterback Matt Moore to try and pull off what would be nothing short of a monumental upset. Last week, Moore took over for Cutler and completed 17-of-28 passes for 282 yards, a touchdown and no picks to earn a 106.5 QBR.

This week, the Oregon Duck product got a chance to take the majority of the snaps with the first team, something the Dolphins head coach hopes pays dividends come gameday.

“When Matt goes through a week like this it’s really beneficial to him case the reps are very few during the season,” Gase said. “It just helps really kind of speed up his mindset of how things are going to look, what the actual speed of the looks is going to be, just kind of how they play. It was good for him.”

In his only start this season, Moore went 25-of-44 from the field for 176 yards, no scores two picks and three sacks in Miami’s 0-40 losing effort against the Baltimore Ravens. Thus far this season, Moore has connected on 55-of-93 passes for 646 yards, three touchdowns and three picks in four games played.

For all intents and purposes, Miami will have David Fales backing up Moore if need be. In his fourth season out of San Jose State, Fales has yet to see any action, but had a solid showing during the preseason producing a pass rating of 99.6.

However, Fales, who completed 27-of-54 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns during the preseason, did not make the Dolphins 53-man roster due to the fact that Miami opted to go with two signal-callers. Following Cutler’s rib injury, the Dolphins re-signed the 2012 Military Bowl MVP a month ago.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Injury Report & Game Status

Questionable

(LB) Stephone Anthony (Quadriceps) –Full Participation in Practice

(T) Laremy Tunsil (Illness) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Out

(DE) William Hayes (Back)–Did Not Participate In Practice

(G) Jermon Bushrod (Foot) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(QB) Jay Cutler (Concussion) –Limited Participation in Practice

No Game-Status Designation