Teen Wanted In South Florida Murder Arrested Trying To Leave State

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A teenager wanted in a South Florida murder was placed into custody at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport trying to fly out of the state.

Sinceer Priest, 18, was apprehended Wednesday before boarding a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Ohio, the Sun-Sentinel reports. Agents with the U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Task Force placed him into custody at the security checkpoint.

Priest is the second suspect arrested in the November 19th shooting death of 20-year-old Desean Menelas of Boynton Beach. A 17-year-old has also been charged.

Authorities said they were involved in a drug deal at Caloosa Park, located at 1300 S.W. 35th Avenue. Menelas allegedly met the two suspects at the park to buy marijuana, near the basketball courts, where roughly a hundred people were hanging out.

A friend of the victim told police Menelas was worried he was going to be robbed when the suspects asked to meet in a parking lot. Instead, they met at the end of the court.

During the confrontation, police said, one of the suspects pulled out a gun from his waist, which sent Menelas running across the court trying to escape.

At least one witness said both suspects had guns and began shooting.

Nearly a dozen rounds were fired and Menelas was struck once in the back. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

An investigation revealed the suspects and the victim were texting each other about the transaction.

Priest was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on charges of first degree murder.