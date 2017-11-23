Hank And Harry’s: Where Deli Classics Never Go Out Of Style

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving day is all about the turkey, but just about any other day of the year is a great time to grab a meal at a New York style deli.

They used to be a dime a dozen in South Florida, but that’s changed over the years.

However, Hank and Harry’s Delicatessen off Lincoln Road in Miami offers a bit of the Big Apple on the beach. The trendy deli has oversized sandwiches that are made fresh to order with bread baked on premises.

The eatery is the brainchild of Miami restauranteur Buzzy Sklar and his business partner Richard Booth.

“What we did was a hybrid, a New York classic Jewish deli and New York Italian deli brought together, what’s better than that,” said Sklar.

So what’s in a name? Hank and Harry are actual people in Sklar’s family who have passed away.

Helming the kitchen is Chef Michael Stern.

“The key to a good deli sandwich is what? Just make it with love,” he told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

As for the location on Lincoln Road, Sklar said it’s a plus.

“The nice thing is is we are the only game in town being on Miami Beach as far as a New York style deli. Miami Beach was the home of the deli. We had Wolfie’s, we had the Rascal House, we had Pumpernicks, all these amazing delis are gone. Basically, Richard and I wanted a place to hang out, wanted a place that will place have great food. We wanted a place to fill the niche.”

Let’s start with the food. Every sandwich, whether eaten on the premises or take away has a half of a pound of meat on it.

First up, a class Reuben – hot corned beef and pastrami on grilled rye, topped with melted Swiss cheese with Russian dressing.

“It’s as if I was in New York at one of those amazing delis,” said Petrillo after taking a bite. “You transported me right off of Lincoln Road. You save me a flight because this is the pastrami I grew up on in New York. This is a pastrami sandwich.”

Next up, one of Petrillo’s favorite sandwiches – a tuna melt.

“So being the tuna connoisseur, how do you rank this,” asked Sklar.

“This is phenomenal, I’m coming back for more because it’s not too mayonnaise-y and gushy which I can’t stand, I hate fillers,” said Petrillo.

“When you cut corners it shows. This is 100 percent white albacore tuna, no fillers at all in there,” said Sklar.

Finally, the one pound Godfather sub with ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese and more.

“Sometimes when you have a sub like this it’s a mound of meat,” said Petrillo. “This, even though its a monster, is sliced thin and it doesn’t taste overwhelming, thank you.”

Hank and Harry’s Delicatessen – where old classics never go out of style.

Hank and Harry’s, at 1691 Michigan Avenue, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.